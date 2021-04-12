Blockzero Labs Trading Down 6.6% This Week (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $11.09 million and $373,525.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00054212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020024 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $397.12 or 0.00662121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00086603 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00035572 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00041968 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,149,501 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

