Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,499,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.71% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $29,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $28.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.53. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $812.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.14 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLMN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.34.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

