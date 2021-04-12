Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 248.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 166,963 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Blueprint Medicines worth $26,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 612.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $92,000.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $94.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.21. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.