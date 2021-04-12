BMO Capital Markets Boosts Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target to $6.50

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CJREF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.98. 81,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 42.57%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

