BMO Capital Markets Boosts Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target to $19.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TRQ. Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Turquoise Hill Resources stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,973. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 2.12.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 42.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,364,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $573,000.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.