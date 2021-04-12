BMO Capital Markets Lowers Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) to Market Perform

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$28.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.74% from the company’s previous close.

MFI has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Shares of MFI stock traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$27.52. 487,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,320. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1 year low of C$23.20 and a 1 year high of C$30.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.98. The firm has a market cap of C$3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 30.13.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.