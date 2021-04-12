BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) to “Outperform”

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist cut Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.
CXP stock opened at $17.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.00 and a beta of 1.31. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.
About Columbia Property Trust
Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.
