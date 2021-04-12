BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) to “Outperform”

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist cut Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

CXP stock opened at $17.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.00 and a beta of 1.31. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

