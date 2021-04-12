Bob’s Repair Market Cap Reaches $1.83 Million (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Bob’s Repair has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $20,443.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bob’s Repair Profile

Bob’s Repair (CRYPTO:BOB) is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com . The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob’s Repair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

