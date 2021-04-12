Bodycote (LON:BOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $874.00

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 874 ($11.42) and last traded at GBX 845.50 ($11.05), with a volume of 32439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 855.50 ($11.18).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bodycote from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 646.25 ($8.44).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 783.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 724.45. The firm has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 4,277.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) per share. This is a boost from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.67%. Bodycote’s payout ratio is presently 96.50%.

Bodycote Company Profile (LON:BOY)

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

