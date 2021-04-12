Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.25

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BYPLF shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bodycote from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get Bodycote alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.