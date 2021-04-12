Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) was downgraded by investment analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WIFI. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital cut Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities cut Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

NASDAQ WIFI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 1.08. Boingo Wireless has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at $460,385.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,057,000 after acquiring an additional 103,931 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,425,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after acquiring an additional 423,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,011,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,869,000 after acquiring an additional 35,279 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,874 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 718,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after buying an additional 127,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

