Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $66.23

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.23 and last traded at $66.17, with a volume of 723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.22.

BCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

In related news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 3,500.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

