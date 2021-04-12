Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 145.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,624 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Boise Cascade worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 306.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $156,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

BCC stock opened at $65.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $65.45.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

