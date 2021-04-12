BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,376,401 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,325 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.96% of BOK Financial worth $94,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 7,484.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 359.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of BOKF opened at $89.59 on Monday. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $494.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.87 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

