Boliden AB (publ)’s (BDNNY) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BDNNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. AlphaValue raised Boliden AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS BDNNY traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.34. The company had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 969. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.82.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

