Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.83

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.83 and last traded at $21.85, with a volume of 633 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

BOLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.77.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($14.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($12.78).

In other news, CEO Randall C. Schatzman bought 1,500 shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Also, Director Edgar Engleman bought 200,000 shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 552,700 shares of company stock valued at $11,054,000.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors.

