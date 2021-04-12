BOMB Trading 37.4% Lower Over Last Week (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.09 or 0.00003484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $240,390.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOMB has traded 37.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,932.47 or 0.99901579 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00036957 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00010498 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.25 or 0.00135433 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001248 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006548 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 910,121 coins and its circulating supply is 909,333 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.