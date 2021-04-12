Bondly (BONDLY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5.64 Million

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, Bondly has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. Bondly has a market capitalization of $57.19 million and $5.64 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bondly coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00000912 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bondly

BONDLY is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

