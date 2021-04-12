Bondly (BONDLY) Price Hits $0.53 on Top Exchanges

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Bondly coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00000879 BTC on popular exchanges. Bondly has a market capitalization of $55.57 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bondly has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00054198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.33 or 0.00689953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00088148 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00035657 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00041557 BTC.

Bondly Coin Profile

BONDLY is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

