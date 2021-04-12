BonFi (BNF) Price Reaches $0.0414 on Major Exchanges

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last seven days, BonFi has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One BonFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0414 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BonFi has a market capitalization of $12.30 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00054756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020226 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.08 or 0.00677089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00087762 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00036026 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00042932 BTC.

BonFi Coin Profile

BonFi (BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 981,249,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg . BonFi’s official website is bon.finance . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

Buying and Selling BonFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

