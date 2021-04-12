BonusCloud Price Tops $0.0008 (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One BonusCloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $57,906.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BonusCloud alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00055208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00020028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.47 or 0.00673086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00088717 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00044147 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00036169 BTC.

BonusCloud Coin Profile

BonusCloud (BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 coins. The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

BonusCloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BonusCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonusCloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.