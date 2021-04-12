BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages predict that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. BorgWarner posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BorgWarner.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $151,681.14. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in BorgWarner by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 444,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 73,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA opened at $46.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BorgWarner (BWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.