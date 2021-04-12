BoringDAO (BOR) Price Reaches $904.67 on Major Exchanges

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $77.57 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoringDAO coin can currently be bought for about $904.67 or 0.01492715 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00054501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00019893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $417.01 or 0.00688081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00088366 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00035499 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00041878 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,748 coins. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

