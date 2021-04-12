BoringDAO (BOR) Price Reaches $912.16 on Major Exchanges

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 12th. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $77.88 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoringDAO coin can now be bought for about $912.16 or 0.01511599 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BoringDAO has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BoringDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00054501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00019896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00088832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $373.68 or 0.00619251 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00042422 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00035482 BTC.

BoringDAO Coin Profile

BoringDAO (CRYPTO:BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,385 coins. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BoringDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoringDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.