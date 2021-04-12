Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,456 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 38,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.10.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $430,046.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58. Insiders sold 45,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,428 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.24. The stock had a trading volume of 93,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,359,297. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.99. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $42.37. The company has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

