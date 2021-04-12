Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $76,748.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,260 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,074.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $117,632.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,846 shares of company stock valued at $953,246. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAY opened at $46.06 on Monday. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average is $46.67.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.83 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.