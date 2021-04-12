Bottos (BTO) Price Tops $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Bottos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bottos has a total market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $210,585.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bottos has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00055208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00020028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.47 or 0.00673086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00088717 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00044147 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00036169 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.