BoutsPro 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $50,155.00 (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, BoutsPro has traded 45.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BoutsPro coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BoutsPro has a total market capitalization of $93,569.79 and approximately $50,155.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00054715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.43 or 0.00668826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00087538 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00036292 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00042523 BTC.

BoutsPro Profile

BoutsPro (CRYPTO:BOUTS) is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

BoutsPro Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

