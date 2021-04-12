BOX Token Trading 9% Lower This Week (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. BOX Token has a total market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $6.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOX Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0397 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00016043 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $234.54 or 0.00390777 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002131 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token Coin Profile

BOX Token (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official website is box.la

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

