Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.11

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.11 and last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 11226 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($1.00). Braskem had a negative return on equity of 962.43% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Braskem S.A. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Braskem by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Braskem by 21.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Braskem during the fourth quarter worth about $1,802,000. 0.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braskem (NYSE:BAK)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

