Brenda Eprile Purchases 22,800 Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT) Stock

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT) Director Brenda Eprile acquired 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.17 per share, with a total value of C$49,476.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$69,440.
Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock traded down C$0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting C$7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 318,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -147.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.25. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.49.
Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile
