Brian Mcandrews Sells 4,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total value of $148,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,883.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Mcandrews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $144,880.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $169,960.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $38.57. 545,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,449. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average is $38.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.81 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

