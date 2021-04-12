Bridge Mutual (BMI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $766,758.00

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Bridge Mutual has a market cap of $52.57 million and approximately $766,758.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.17 or 0.00003626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bridge Mutual alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00067321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00276162 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.20 or 0.00712693 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,970.75 or 1.00048205 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $580.44 or 0.00968334 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00018793 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Profile

Bridge Mutual’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,187,284 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Mutual directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bridge Mutual should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bridge Mutual using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bridge Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bridge Mutual and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.