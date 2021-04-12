Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $15.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $866.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -763.50 and a beta of 2.45.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 182.46%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 11,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $170,341.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $64,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,277. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 21,044 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

