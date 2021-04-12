Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) PT Raised to $46.00 at Barclays

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.20% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.56.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $46.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $48.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.