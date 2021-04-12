BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for BrightSphere Investment Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.43. BrightSphere Investment Group reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BrightSphere Investment Group.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BSIG shares. Bank of America raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised BrightSphere Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

BSIG remained flat at $$22.93 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,419. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. BrightSphere Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.26%.

In other news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $54,678.39. 25.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. Azora Capital LP grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,134,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,274,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after purchasing an additional 792,917 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 2,058.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 809,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 771,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 320.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after acquiring an additional 694,555 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

