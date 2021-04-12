BrightView (NYSE:BV) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.29

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.29 and last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.13 million. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrightView in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in BrightView by 36.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrightView Company Profile (NYSE:BV)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

