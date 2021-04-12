BrightView (NYSE:BV) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.29

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.29 and last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.
The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrightView in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in BrightView by 36.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BrightView Company Profile (NYSE:BV)
BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.
