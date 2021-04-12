Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EAT. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Stephens raised their price target on Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.19.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $68.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.88 and a 200 day moving average of $57.86. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.97, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $11,974,452.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,348,352.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $619,200.00. Insiders sold 187,870 shares of company stock worth $12,835,463 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

