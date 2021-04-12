Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Raised to $68.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EAT. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.38.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of EAT stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $69.05. 7,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,695. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.34, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.86.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $11,974,452.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,348,352.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,870 shares of company stock worth $12,835,463. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.