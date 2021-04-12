Brokerages Anticipate Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will announce $1.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.83 billion. Cintas posted sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year sales of $7.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.57 billion to $7.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.78.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $352.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $342.07 and its 200 day moving average is $342.39. Cintas has a 52-week low of $186.11 and a 52-week high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Cintas by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Cintas by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

