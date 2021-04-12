Brokerages Anticipate Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.08 Million

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to announce $29.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.60 million to $63.20 million. Denali Therapeutics reported sales of $3.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 707.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $143.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.50 million to $330.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $80.00 million, with estimates ranging from $17.45 million to $150.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $2.00. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. The firm had revenue of $316.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on DNLI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.63.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $52.26 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $93.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 2.00.

In related news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $108,136.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,408.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 2,216,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $144,091,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,516,163 shares of company stock valued at $163,263,822 over the last three months. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.