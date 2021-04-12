Brokerages Anticipate Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.08 Million

Brokerages expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to announce $29.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.60 million to $63.20 million. Denali Therapeutics reported sales of $3.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 707.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $143.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.50 million to $330.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $80.00 million, with estimates ranging from $17.45 million to $150.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $2.00. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. The firm had revenue of $316.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on DNLI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.63.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $52.26 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $93.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 2.00.

In related news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $108,136.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,408.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 2,216,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $144,091,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,516,163 shares of company stock valued at $163,263,822 over the last three months. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

