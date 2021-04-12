Brokerages Anticipate Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.62 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will announce sales of $9.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.26 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year sales of $44.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.64 million to $51.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $40.08 million, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $43.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Immatics.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Immatics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Immatics stock opened at $11.68 on Monday. Immatics has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Immatics during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Immatics in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Immatics during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

