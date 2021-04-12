Brokerages Anticipate J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to Post $0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. J & J Snack Foods reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 68.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JJSF traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.10. 2,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,213. J & J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $109.65 and a twelve month high of $169.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 167.35 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.80 and a 200 day moving average of $150.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.21%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

