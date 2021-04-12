Brokerages Anticipate Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kosmos Energy’s earnings. Kosmos Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kosmos Energy.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $366.32 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KOS. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Renaissance Capital lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,162,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 268,755 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,612,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 873,950 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 271,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 129,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

KOS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.75. 3,473,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,133,916. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 3.77.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

