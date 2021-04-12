Brokerages Anticipate Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) to Announce -$0.57 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) to report earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Liminal BioSciences posted earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2,758.32% and a negative return on equity of 196.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bloom Burton cut shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liminal BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $2,374,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,501 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Liminal BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMNL traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,095. The company has a market cap of $132.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29. Liminal BioSciences has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $31.45.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

