Brokerages Anticipate MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $847.51 Million

Analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will report $847.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $829.28 million to $861.84 million. MSC Industrial Direct reported sales of $834.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year sales of $3.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Shares of MSM opened at $89.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $56.16 and a 52 week high of $93.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.21 and a 200-day moving average of $80.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 67,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.04 per share, with a total value of $5,290,799.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,799.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 4,298 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $361,074.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,339 shares of company stock valued at $7,019,914 in the last three months. 28.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 89.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,371,000 after acquiring an additional 114,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.