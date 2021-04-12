Brokerages Anticipate New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.51 Million

Analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will announce sales of $122.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $98.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.78 million. New Residential Investment reported sales of $185.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year sales of $482.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $357.30 million to $583.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $468.64 million, with estimates ranging from $297.20 million to $636.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,073,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 120,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,408 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in New Residential Investment by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $11.00 on Monday. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

