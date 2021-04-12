Brokerages Anticipate Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to Announce $1.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will report $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94. Penske Automotive Group reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 179.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $7.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

PAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,936,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 245,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,830,000 after purchasing an additional 172,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

PAG stock opened at $83.47 on Monday. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

