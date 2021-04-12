Brokerages Anticipate Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $282.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will announce sales of $282.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $289.80 million and the lowest is $275.80 million. Prosperity Bancshares reported sales of $290.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PB. Bank of America lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.09.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $75.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $83.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

In related news, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $156,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,308.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,458 shares of company stock valued at $481,019 in the last three months. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 58.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 85.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 585.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 324,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 276,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 523.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,931 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

