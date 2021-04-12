Brokerages Anticipate VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $322.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report sales of $322.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for VeriSign’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $321.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $323.24 million. VeriSign reported sales of $312.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that VeriSign will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover VeriSign.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.29 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,671,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,678 shares of company stock valued at $5,743,264. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Minot Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $14,655,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,332,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $205.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $221.30.

VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

